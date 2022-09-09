Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

PLAY opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 66.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

