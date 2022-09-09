Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $332,109.74 and approximately $128,465.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036372 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,244.36 or 0.99864025 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036214 BTC.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform
