Deeper Network (DPR) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $771,069.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

