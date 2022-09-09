Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 13%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) were up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 137,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 244,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 15.38 and a current ratio of 16.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$59.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

