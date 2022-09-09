Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($66.33) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.