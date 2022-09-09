Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. 3,104,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,618. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $139,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

