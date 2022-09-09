Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,963,523 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
