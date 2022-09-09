Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.35. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,963,523 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $29,108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 36.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,676,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398,146 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.