Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $32.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.65.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock worth $46,755,193 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

