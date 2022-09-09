Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.86 million and a P/E ratio of -22.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

