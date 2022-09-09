DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

