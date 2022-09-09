DigitalBridge Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

