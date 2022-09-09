DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty makes up 2.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 8.04% of Terreno Realty worth $22,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,224,000 after purchasing an additional 296,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

