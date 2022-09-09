discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Up 1.2%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.55 ($8.90) and last traded at GBX 731 ($8.83). Approximately 78,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 126,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($8.72).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 930 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £697.78 million and a PE ratio of 7,310.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 724.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 741.83.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a GBX 7.45 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.50%.

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins bought 3,297 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £19,814.97 ($23,942.69).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

