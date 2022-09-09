DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Trading Up 5.1 %

DocuSign stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.