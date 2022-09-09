Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

DG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $247.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,740. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its 200 day moving average is $234.33. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

