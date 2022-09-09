Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,502,000 after acquiring an additional 121,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Dollar General stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.33. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.