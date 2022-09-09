Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,051. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 43.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

