Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,315. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. Domo has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Domo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Domo by 27.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

