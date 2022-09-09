Dorsey Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 677,215 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 677,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,835,000. Roku makes up approximately 8.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,467,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after buying an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $148,330,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Roku by 183.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 786,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after buying an additional 509,067 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.54.

Roku Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -192.42 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

