DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.77. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,879,985 shares of company stock worth $177,262,109. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

