Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 8.1%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 86,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 69,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

About Doubleview Gold

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.