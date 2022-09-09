Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.00. 1,705,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Draganfly Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.