Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) is Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s 6th Largest Position

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,608 shares during the quarter. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III comprises about 2.2% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.50% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 834,100 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 230,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

