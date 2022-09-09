Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.62

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 45434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 784.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 189,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 168,391 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

