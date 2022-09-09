DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $2.52

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $107,901.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00011838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DDIM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.