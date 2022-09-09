Duratec Limited (DUR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 4th

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Duratec Limited engages in the provision of assessment, protection, remediation, and refurbishment services to a range of assets, primarily steel and concrete infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Defence, Mining & Industrial, and Buildings & Facades segments. The Defence segment delivers capital facilities infrastructure and estate works program projects.

