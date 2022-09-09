DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.78. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 41,724 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
