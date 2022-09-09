DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.78. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 41,724 shares traded.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 58,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.