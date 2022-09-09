e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $944,715.95 and $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00289861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000985 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00028822 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,385 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,228 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

