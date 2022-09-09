EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.52

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 149489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

EchoStar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EchoStar Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,609,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,466 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EchoStar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

