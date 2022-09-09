EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.52

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 149489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
EchoStar Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.