Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,371 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $133,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.57. 40,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

