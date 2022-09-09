eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of EGAN traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 4,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,757. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a PE ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. eGain has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

