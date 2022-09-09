eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
eGain Stock Performance
Shares of EGAN traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $7.66. 4,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,757. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a PE ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. eGain has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.