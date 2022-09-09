Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

ELAN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 650,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

