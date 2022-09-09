Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$262.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.25 EPS.

Elastic Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:ESTC traded up $5.17 on Friday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.43. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.85.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.