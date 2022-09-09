Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at Eurobank EFG

Eurobank EFG began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

