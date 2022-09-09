Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Shares Up 8.2%

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 17,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 42,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elevation Gold Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Elevation Gold Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

