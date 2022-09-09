Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.