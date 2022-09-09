Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.
Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 63,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $12.44.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
