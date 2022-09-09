ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.81

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 175364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.20 ($18.57) to €17.80 ($18.16) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.84) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

