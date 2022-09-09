Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $14.66 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Energi has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $189,537.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00096005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033603 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,206,602 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

