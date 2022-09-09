Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.14

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 735713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

