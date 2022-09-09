Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.8% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 117,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

