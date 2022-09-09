Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 23,700 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $628,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $4,005,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 215.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $11,088,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga Company Profile

ZNGA stock remained flat at $8.18 during trading on Friday. 50,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.