Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 27,400 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 570.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 1.1% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $12,523,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 849,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 685,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715,282. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

