Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $477,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 240,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 89,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 107,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 186,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

