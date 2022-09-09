Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 452,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

