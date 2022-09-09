Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 2.2 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 194,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.