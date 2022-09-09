Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,101 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 113,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

