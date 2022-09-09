Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.90. 44,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

