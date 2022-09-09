Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Truist Financial makes up 1.9% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,442. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.