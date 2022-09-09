Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Entera Bio Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.06.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
