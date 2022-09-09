Enzyme Achieves Market Cap of $47.90 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $23.50 or 0.00110439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $47.90 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

